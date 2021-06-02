District 21-2A All-District Softball Team Announced

Lovelady Dominates List

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The softball season came to an end in the Regional Finals Round for the Lovelady Lady Lions following their defeat at the hands of the West Sabine Lady Tigers, 2-1 and 6-5. As a result, All-District teams for District 21-2A have been released.

In the 2021 season, District 21-2A was comprised of: the Alto Lady Yellow Jackets; the Cushing Lady Kats; the Douglass Lady Indians; the Groveton Lady Indians; the Lovelady Lady Lions; the Apple Springs Lady Eagles; the Kennard Lady Tigers; and the Wells Lady Pirates.

Given the Lady Lions finished the year with a record of 33-5-1 and the team that knocked them out of the postseason is ranked #1, it should come as no surprise the Superlatives, First and Second Teams were dominated by the Lovelady squad. In fact, every starter received postseason recognition.

At the Superlative Level, the MVP of District 21-2A was Scout Lovell (So).

Jacy Stubblefield District 21-2A Defensive Player of the Year

The Defensive Player of the Year was Jacy Stubblefield (Sr). Stubblefield was also named to the Texas High School Coaches Association 2021 Academic All-State Second Team.

Morgan Womack District 21-2A Catcher of the Year



The Catcher of the Year was Morgan Womack (So).

The Co-Pitchers of the Year were MiMi Sandoval (Jr) and Macie LaRue (Jr).

Macie LaRue District 21-2A Co-Pitcher of the Year



Mimi Sandoval District 21-2A Co-Pitcher of the Year



The Coach of the Year was Jordyn Hester

The First Team All-District representatives were: Haven Prager (So); Linda Martinez (Jr); and Bailee Albinus (Jr).

The Second Team All-District squad was comprised of: Erin Sample (Sr); Rylee Biedrzycki (Jr); and Makenna Pierce (So). Sample was also named to the Texas High School Coaches Association 2021 Academic All-State First Team.

Congratulations on your selection to the District 21-2A All-District teams.

