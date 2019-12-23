Spirit of Christmas: Anonymous Donor Pays Water Bills

By Will Johnson

GRAPELAND – While you will always hear the bad, it is not often you hear the good. Turn on the news and you hear about murders, impeachment or whatever else may turn your stomach. The newspapers are just as bad but as the old saying goes, “If it bleeds, it leads.”

Fortunately, every now and then, a story comes along that restores your faith in humanity. Such was the case on Tuesday, Dec. 17 when Grapeland Mayor Balis Dailey called the offices of The Messenger and told a tale that pulled at the heartstrings.

“We had two people who came into the city offices and said they were aware a lot of people have trouble paying their water and sewer bills at this time of year. Both of them donated $500 apiece,” the mayor recalled.

After the donations were made, Dailey said several people instantly came to mind.

“There is a couple who are in their 90s, one is in their 80s and then there’s another couple like that. They live on a fixed income and that can be tough. The people who donated the money want to remain anonymous but we went ahead and paid off the water bills of the elderly couples. They won’t know it right away but they will know it in January,” he said.

The mayor added while he thought it was a wonderful thing and could respect the donors’ wish for anonymity, he also commented this was something “… that was true and factual and just a good Christmas story that is happening now in our community.”

“Tears almost came to my eyes,” Dailey continued. “Two men came in off the street and said here is money for people who need it.”

Despite what you may have been led to believe, there is no war on Christmas and as the story above illustrates, the Christmas spirit is alive and well. Remember, by lifting each other up, we lift ourselves up, as well.

