County Candidates Set for 2024 Elections

HOUSTON COUNTY – Those interested in running for one of the political positions in

the 2024 Houston County elections had until Monday, Dec. 11 to register. Some offices have several candidates in the running, while some are running unopposed. The 2024 primaries will be held Tuesday, March 5, with any needed runoffs set for Tuesday, May 28.

The 2024 Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 5, with open positions not only for county, city and other local offices, but also for state-wide positions and President of the United States.

The declared candidates for each race as of press time are:

Houston County District Attorney (349th Judicial District):

Incumbent Daphne Session

Houston County Attorney:

Kristina Massey

Houston County Sheriff:

Incumbent Randy Hargrove

Zak Benge

Houston County Tax Assessor-Collector:

Incumbent Laronica Wooten Smith

James Angerstein

Houston County Commissioner, Precinct One:

Incumbent Gary Lovell

Albert “Butch” Patton

William “Will” Yates

Houston County Commissioner, Precinct Three:

Incumbent Gene Stokes

Houston County Constable, Precinct One:

Incumbent Morris Luker

Houston County Constable, Precinct Two:

Incumbent Kenneth “Red” Smith

