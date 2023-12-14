County Candidates Set for 2024 Elections
By Greg Ritchie
Messenger Reporter
HOUSTON COUNTY – Those interested in running for one of the political positions in
the 2024 Houston County elections had until Monday, Dec. 11 to register. Some offices have several candidates in the running, while some are running unopposed. The 2024 primaries will be held Tuesday, March 5, with any needed runoffs set for Tuesday, May 28.
The 2024 Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 5, with open positions not only for county, city and other local offices, but also for state-wide positions and President of the United States.
The declared candidates for each race as of press time are:
Houston County District Attorney (349th Judicial District):
- Incumbent Daphne Session
Houston County Attorney:
- Kristina Massey
Houston County Sheriff:
- Incumbent Randy Hargrove
- Zak Benge
Houston County Tax Assessor-Collector:
- Incumbent Laronica Wooten Smith
- James Angerstein
Houston County Commissioner, Precinct One:
- Incumbent Gary Lovell
- Albert “Butch” Patton
- William “Will” Yates
Houston County Commissioner, Precinct Three:
- Incumbent Gene Stokes
Houston County Constable, Precinct One:
- Incumbent Morris Luker
Houston County Constable, Precinct Two:
- Incumbent Kenneth “Red” Smith
