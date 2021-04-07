2021 Ho. Co. Fair and Youth Livestock Show Sale of Champions

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The 2021 Houston County Fair and Youth Livestock Show drew to a close on Friday evening, April 2 with the Sale of Champions. The sale also saw several division records fall.

Grand Champion Results

In the Market Steer division, Sydney Craven’s steer was purchased by Wiesner Chevrolet for $7,000. Craven represented the Latexo 4-H.

In the Sr. Photography division, Trey White’s photograph was purchased for $500 by Darsey’s Furniture. White represented the Crockett FFA.

In the Fryer Rabbits division, Hanna Huffstuttler’s Rabbit was purchased by Husky Trailers for $1,000. Huffstuttler represented the Homestead 4-H.

In the Replacement Heifers division, Gaige Womack’s heifers were purchased for $3,500 x 3 by Heath Woodford – Fast Track Construction. Womack represented the Kennard 4-H.

In the Broiler division, Rylee Wilson’s chicken was purchased for $1,500 by Craddock 4C Farms. Wilson represented the Lovelady 4-H.

In the Market Lamb division, Riley Beaver’s lamb was purchased by South Pines Animal Hospital for $1,300. Beaver represented the Homestead 4-H.

In the Market Goat division, Ava Burch’s goat was purchased by Matlock Performance Horses for $2,400. Burch represented the Lovelady 4-H.

In the Market Hog division, Karter McCurley’s hog was purchased by Wiesner Chevrolet for $1,900. McCurley represented the Grapeland FFA.

Reserve Champion Results

In the Market Steer division, Kyra Noble’s Steer was purchased by J&M Contracting for $4,200. Noble represented the Latexo FFA.

In the Sr. Horticulture division, Elizabeth Gonzalez’s plant was purchased by Darsey’s Furniture for $775. Gonzalez represented the Crockett FFA.

In the Fryer Rabbits division, Avery Huffstuttler’s rabbit was purchased Houston County Farm Bureau for $600. Huffstuttler represented Homestead 4-H.

In the Replacement Heifers division, Sydney Craven’s replacement heifers were purchased by Randy Roden Ranches for $2,600 x 3. Craven represented the Latexo 4-H.

In the Broiler division, Levi Wilson’s chicken was purchased by Husky Trailers for $1,450. Wilson represented the Lovelady 4-H.

In the Market Lamb division, Trinity Meadows’ lamb was purchased by Houston County Equipment for $1,500. Meadows represented the Homestead 4-H.

In the Market Goat division, Kaylin Parrish’s goat was purchased by C&H Crosstex Services for $2,100. Parrish represented the Kennard FFA.

In the Market Hog division, Colton Patrick’s hog was purchased by State Rep. Trent Ashby for $1,600. Patrick represented the Lovelady 4-H.

Ag Mech Awards

Grand Champion – Latexo FFA

Reserve Champion – Grapeland FFA

First Place Sweepstakes – Lovelady FFA

Second Place Sweepstakes winner – Crockett FFA

Third Place Sweepstakes Winner – Grapeland FFA

Kennard FFA – Class Winner for BBQ Pit

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.