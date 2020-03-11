The Messenger Welcomes Bridges to Staff

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Recently, you may have seen a new face at area events or you may have seen a different by-line in The Messenger Newspaper.

The Messenger would like to welcome and introduce Houston County native Jordan Bridges to the staff here at the newspaper.

Bridges grew up in Crockett and graduated from Latexo ISD in 2004.

“I was very active in school and worked within the community. I worked at Don Rafa’s and at HEB. I was well-known as being artistic and did a couple of murals at the Crockett Public Library before I graduated,” she said.

Following high school, Bridges attended the Art Institute of Houston where she pursued her Bachelor’s degree in graphic design.

“After college, I started working in the signage industry at Fast-Signs. I found I was proficient with customers – rather than computers – so while I was doing graphic design for the sign company, I also started working in sales,” Bridges explained.

Because of her passion to bring ideas to life through graphic artistry, Bridges stayed in the industry for 11 years.

“My career has taken me all over the US but now that I’ve gotten married and have three young sons, I have decided my career was not my main concentration anymore. Now, it’s the upbringing of my children and I though the best place to raise them would be back at home,” she said.

“After going out into the world,” she laughed, “I’ve come back to make sure my kids get a great education, like I did. They are currently enrolled at Latexo ISD.”

Given her creative abilities, Bridges feels like she has found a place at The Messenger which will allow her to have a creative outlet using her graphic design background. In addition, Bridges also expressed a desire to become active within the Houston County community.

“I don’t want to be someone who is relegated to the sidelines when things are happening. I am more involved now and I would like to be a part of the changes for the better I know the community can make. One of the reasons I feel this is a good position for me is it allows me to know what is going on in the news and to see how I can help or make changes for the better,” she said.

The entire staff at The Messenger Newspaper would like to welcome Jordan and we wish her the best of luck in her new career.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.