Sandiettes Open District with Win

Grapeland 61 Slocum 10

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – It’s hard to believe, but district play for the girls began on Tuesday, Dec. 17 as the Grapeland Sandiettes welcomed the Slocum Lady Mustangs to town for both teams’ district opener.

The Lady Mustangs came into the contest with a record of 6-10 while the Sandiettes were 13-4 and ranked #9 in the latest TABC poll.

When the Lady Mustangs and Sandiettes square off, it’s usually pretty competitive, regardless of the records. Unfortunately, the Lady Mustangs were hammered by graduation the last two years and are currently in a rebuilding mode.

As a result, Grapeland ran past Slocum and easily won the contest by a score of 61-10.

Following the tip-off, the Sandiettes asserted themselves on both ends of the court. Grapeland held Slocum without a point in the first eight minutes of play as they opened up a 24-0 lead after one.

Kenya Woods paced Grapeland with nine first quarter points while KeKe Harris had six. JaMiyah Bowie tossed in four, Jessie Payne had three and Teira Jones chipped in two.

The second quarter wasn’t much better for the Lady Mustangs, but they did get on the scoreboard as Marlee Lasiter and Bella McNeill both made one of two from the line.

The Sandiettes, meanwhile, slowed the tempo down and only scored 11 in the second period of play. Aeriannia Granderson dropped in four, while Harris drained a three. Jones and Payne accounted for the other four points as Grapeland took a 35-2 lead into the locker room at halftime.

After the break, Slocum was still unable to find any type of offensive rhythm. Lasiter netted three and Brooke Sims made one of two from the charity stripe, but that was it.

Jones poured in 10 for the Sandiettes in the third quarter while Payne had three. Both Tatiyana Bowie and Tori Woodford chipped in two apiece as Grapeland opened up a 52-6 lead after three quarters.

The fourth quarter saw the Sandiettes milk the clock as many of the Grapeland reserves got significant amounts of playing time. Granderson had four, Woodford hit from behind the arc and Mary Jane Watson dropped in two as the Sandiettes rolled to a 61-10, district opening win.

The Lady Mustangs were led by Marlee Lasiter with six points while Brooke Sims had three and Bella McNeill added one.

The Sandiettes were led in scoring by Teira Jones with 14 points, while KeKe Harris and Kenya Woods both had nine. Aeriannia Granderson and Jessie Payne each went for eight while Tori Woodford had five and JaMiyah Bowie dropped in four. Tatiyana Bowie and Mary Jane Watson both had two apiece to close out the Grapeland point production.

