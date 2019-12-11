Lack of Bike Light Leads to Crack Bust

By Will Johnson

CROCKETT – A Crockett man is behind bars facing a second degree felony drug charge resulting from not having the proper safety equipment on a bicycle.

Charles Ray Fowler, 61, was taken into custody on Sunday evening, Dec. 8 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams, after he was pulled over on his bicycle.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Crockett Police Officer Adolfo Garcia initiated a traffic stop at approximately 7:45 pm “… at the corner of West Jackson Avenue and Cedar Street on a cyclist for not having a forward shining light.”

Once the officer made contact with and identified Fowler, he informed Fowler he was going to pat him down for any type of weaponry.

“Fowler stated he had a knife in his front pocket, so, with his consent, I reached in his pocket to retrieve the knife. While pulling out the knife, a plastic bag containing a white rock-like substance came out simultaneously,” the affidavit reported.

Garcia retrieved the bag with the suspected narcotics, placed it on the hood of his patrol vehicle and asked Fowler what it was.

“Fowler threw his phone on the ground and did not respond. I (Garcia) placed Fowler in handcuffs and asked Fowler a couple more times and he responded, ‘You know what it is,’” the legal document stated.

The white rock-like substance was field tested and the result “… showed it was positive for crack cocaine.”

Fowler was transported to the Houston County Jail where he was booked into custody on one count of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams, a second degree felony.

According to Section 12.33 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 20 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

