Houston County News 04/26/2026

Greetings and God bless, as we present this week’s edition of Houston County News! This week:

We talk about all the crime stories in today’s newspaper

We thank all those for the wonderful Camp Street Blues Festival

We speak with Crockett’s Community Liaison Rebeca Huffman about everything going on in the city

We issue an honest warning to anyone who might be interfering in the upcoming elections

And yes, maybe a joke or two…

Thank you for watching and have a wonderful week!