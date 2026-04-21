Jerry Lester Adams, age 56, passed away from cancer on April 2, 2026 in Shepherd, Texas. He was born on January 23, 1970, in Houston, Texas.

He leaves behind his cherished family, including his daughter, Melissa Adams, his stepson, Justin Rickman; and his beloved grandson, Ezra Adams, who brought him immeasurable pride and joy. Jerry is also survived by his sisters, Vicki Adams & Joni Barker, along with extended family and many dear friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Lester Adams, and is survived by his mother, Martha Adams.

A skilled machinist, Jerry took great pride in his work. Outside of work, his greatest joy was time spent with family and friends. He loved the outdoors – especially fishing and hunting – and found peace in nature. He also loved music and enjoyed singing for those around him.

A Celebration of Life was held on April 25, 2006 in Huntsville, Texas, where family and friends will gather to honor and remember Jerry’s life.