Billy D. Trammell, age 93, of Kennard passed away Saturday, March 28, 2026 at the Hemphill Care Center in Hemphill. Billy was born February 15, 1933 in Kennard to parents, Pete Trammell and Alma Lou Stubblefield Trammell. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving from 1953 to 1957. Billy was a farmer for many years and also a member of the Baptist Church.

Billy is survived by wife of 63 years, Bonnie Goldman Trammell; son, Billy Keith Trammell; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by step-son, James Ricky Starr; parents, Pete and Alma Trammell; brothers, Fred Trammell, Charles Tammell, J. P. Trammell; sisters, Lethey Marie Trammell Hertel, Mary Dell Trammell Hogan.

Graveside funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at the Jim English Cemetery with Pastor Larry officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. at the Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com