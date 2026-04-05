Houston County News 04/05/2026

HAPPY EASTER, HE IS TRULY RISEN!

And on today’s edition of Houston County News,

*Our investigation into voting irregularities in Crockett needs your help as it continues to expand

*We meet our Crockett Lions Club Rodeo Queen contestants:

-Kendall Hickson

-Edie Dugger

-Shelby Smith

-Emily Henderson

*Along with one of the organizers Heather Bishop!

*We get a unique perspective on our home town from Ukranian exchange student Sofiia Tishenkova.

*And yes, so much more

Give us 30 minutes and we will give you Houston County!