Houston County News 04/05/2026
HAPPY EASTER, HE IS TRULY RISEN!
And on today’s edition of Houston County News,
*Our investigation into voting irregularities in Crockett needs your help as it continues to expand
*We meet our Crockett Lions Club Rodeo Queen contestants:
-Kendall Hickson
-Edie Dugger
-Shelby Smith
-Emily Henderson
*Along with one of the organizers Heather Bishop!
*We get a unique perspective on our home town from Ukranian exchange student Sofiia Tishenkova.
*And yes, so much more
Give us 30 minutes and we will give you Houston County!