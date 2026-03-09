Toliver Leads Kennard Past Centerville in 1A Regional Final

By Kelly Nicol

Messenger Publisher

MADISONVILLE – Kennard Tigers basketball team rode a dominant performance from DeVonte Toliver to a commanding 77–41 victory over the Centerville Bulldogs basketball team in the Class 1A regional final.

The game opened at a slow pace, but Kennard quickly ignited its offense behind Toliver, who sparked an early surge that put the Tigers firmly in control. Kennard overwhelmed Centerville in the first quarter, racing out to a 20–1 lead as its defense stifled the Bulldogs and forced multiple empty possessions.

Centerville battled to regain momentum in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs had no answer for Toliver. The standout guard poured in 22 points in the first half alone, helping Kennard extend its lead to 43–19 by halftime.

Kennard continued to dictate the tempo after the break, slowing the pace in the third quarter to manage the clock while steadily adding to its advantage. By the end of the period, the Tigers had stretched the margin to 59–35.

The fourth quarter saw Kennard shift gears offensively as Toliver began distributing the ball to teammates. His older brother, Damari Toliver, capitalized on the opportunities and finished with 10 points on the night.

Deuce Harrell added 16 points for the Tigers, while Jayden Wiley chipped in eight. DeVonte Toliver led all scorers with 28 points.

Kennard’s balanced offense and stifling defense sealed the 77–41 victory, sending the Tigers past Centerville and advancing them to the State Semifinals.