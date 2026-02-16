Susan Lynn “Honey” Pense, age 65, of Crockett, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Susan was born on January 24, 1961, in Houston, Texas. Susan-affectionately known as “Honey” to those around her– brought love, light, laughter compassion into every space she entered. Everywhere she went, she never met a stranger. Susan was full of fire, spunk and sass; a person you meet once and remember a lifetime. She spent her life in Texas, where she built deep roots and cherished relationships through her generous spirit and compassionate heart.

Susan devoted herself to caring for her family and community. Her home was a haven of love, nourishment and a dash of chaos–not only through the meals she lovingly prepared but through the heartfelt welcome she extended to all who entered. Feeding others was her way of showing love; no one left Honey’s house without a full belly and a happy heart.

She found joy in gardening, caring for animals, taking care of people in their time of need; nurturing all with joy and affection. One of her favorite daily rituals was talking on the phone with her sisters, Charlotte and Celina–a treasured connection that kept their bond strong. Her greatest joy in life was being a “honey” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Susan is survived by her husband, Peter Pense; son, Aaron Pense; daughter, Heather Fisher and husband, Jamey; grandchildren, Julian Pense, Aubrie Valdez, Joseph Valdez, Zachary Fisher, Daniel Fisher and wife, Lyndsay, and Ethan Utt; great-grandsons, Grayson Fisher, Callum Fisher; sisters, Vivian Charlotte Howard, Celina Neely; brother, Bryan Yancey and life partner, Patty; stepmother, Janet Yancey, brother in law, Rick Pense and wife, Marleen; and many adopted family members. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Lewis; father, Arch Yancey; brothers, Buddy Yancey, Michael Yancey; mother-in-law and father-in-law, James Leon and Lou Alice Pense.

A Celebration of Life for Susan Lynn “Honey” Pense will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at the Good Shepherd Fellowship Church, 401 S. 7th St. Crockett, TX 75835.

Susan’s legacy lives on in the many lives she touched with her kindness and compassion. May her memory bring comfort and peace to those who knew and loved her.

Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com

