William “Bill” Thomas Stockton, age 67 of Crockett, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Whitehall Nursing and Rehab Center in Crockett. He was born March 9, 1956 in New Iberia, LA to parents, Edward Thomas Stockton and Frankie Ione Smallwood Stockton. In his early years Bill worked offshore, in law enforcement and at the Texas Department of Corrections as a guard. In the most recent years he drove a truck, mostly short haul. Bill loved to dance and he always had a joke or 2 to tell. He never met a stranger and he loved our family gatherings and now he will be joining one of the biggest family gatherings of all.

Bill is survived by son, William Thomas Stockton, Jr.; grandson, Jake Stockton; daughter, Melissa Stockton and Kelly Keys of Trinity; grandson, Kaleb; granddaughter, Kenzie; brothers, Kenneth Stockton and wife, Sue of Crosby, Wesley Stockton of Palestine; sisters, Helen Tims and husband, Bobby of Weches, Judy Matthis and husband, Sam of Latexo; aunts, Jean White of Crosby, Pat Christian of Burleson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, Edward Thomas and Frankie Ione Stockton.

Funeral services for William “Bill” Thomas Stockton were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dennis Ivey officiating. Interment followed at the Latexo Cemetery. Visitation was held Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Callaway-Allee Funeral Home

