Patsy R. Lambert, a cherished resident of Nederland, Texas, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2026, at the age of 81. Born on February 17, 1944, in Friday, Texas, Patsy was a devoted wife and mother, whose spirit and love will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew her.

Patsy dedicated her career to serving her community. For eight years, she worked as a clerk at Walmart, where her friendly demeanor and commitment to customer service made her a beloved figure among patrons. Her employment extended further to security at Fina and as a nurse’s aide at Mid Jeff, showcasing her compassionate nature and desire to help others.

Beyond her professional life, Patsy had a multitude of hobbies that brought her great joy. She was an avid seamstress, a passionate photographer, and a lover of music. These interests not only filled her days but also reflected her creative spirit and affection for capturing the beauty around her.

Patsy was a proud member of the Red Hatters, an organization that celebrated the joy of women coming together in friendship and fun, further highlighting her vibrant personality and zest for life.

She is survived by her two sons, Robert Keith Rowe and his wife Michelle of Kennard, TX; Marty Dean Lambert and his wife Sherry of Burkeville, TX; and her beloved daughter, Angela Renee Babineaux and her husband Troy of Anacoco, LA. Her legacy continues with her grandchildren: Landa Dixon and her husband Keith; Jessica Law and her husband Jeremy; Joshua Lambert; Brandon Babineaux; and Kayla Babineaux-Goodwin and her husband PJ Goodwin. Patsy’s heart swelled with love for her great-grandchildren: Elliot Dixon, Asher Dixon, Hayes Dixon, Kenna Lambert, Ryah Lambert, Jacob Law, Jared Law, Holley Babineaux, Max Babineaux, Allison Babineaux, Boyd Babineaux, and Jesse Goodwin. She was also blessed with two great-great-grandchildren, Jasper Dean Law and Phoebe Lee Majka Law. Additionally, she is survived by her beloved sister-in-laws, Glenda Pixley-Wooley and Mollie Lambert-Simpson and husband, Johnny.

Patsy was predeceased by her loving spouse, Martin Dean Lambert, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. She also joins her father, Lonnie Bington Pixley, her mother, Mineola Best-Pixley, and her brothers, Lonnie Raymon Pixley, Jesse Thomas “J.T.” Lowery, and Henry Lee Lowery, as well as her sister, Myrtle Lowery-Slaughter, in eternal rest.

Family and friends honored Patsy’s memory during visitation at Melancon Levingston Funeral Home in Nederland, Texas, on February 5, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by her funeral service at the same location, commencing at 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM. A burial service took place at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, Texas, starting at 1:30 PM and concluded at 2:00 PM.

Patsy R. Lambert will be remembered for her unwavering love for her family, her dedication to her community, and her vibrant spirit that brought joy to all who knew her. May she rest in peace.