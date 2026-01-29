Rosalie Pappas passed away on 12/24/2025, in Crockett, Texas at the age of 95.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Pappas Sr. who passed away in 1995, her siblings, Ruby Coffman, Mary Jean Nolte, and her brother Louis Kruger Jr.

She is survived by her 3 children, Rosa Lee Pappas Davis and husband, Dan Davis from Crockett, Texas, Paul Pappas, Jr. and wife, Jane of Nevada, Texas, and Lori Pappas Mayhall and Anthony Mayhall of Madison, Alabama, 7 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Rosalie was born July 28,1930, in Malta Bend, Missouri, to Louis and Minnie Kruger. She spent her entire childhood in Malta Bend, Mo. where she attended school there. Rosalie was a star Basketball and Volleyball player and she was also the class Valedictorian. She was an accomplished pianist and Organist. She played the organ at the Evangelical and Reform Church in Grand Pass, Mo and attended “League“ there as a youth. After graduating High School she got a scholar ship to attend Central Methodist College in Fayette, Mo.,majoring in music. In her 1st year of college she met her future husband, Paul, who had returned from the WWII having served in the marines and serving as an Honor Guard for Admiral Nimitz at the signing of the Treaty to end the war. Paul and his other marines who had been his high school friends served in the war together and then he went on to play football at Central Methodist College, in 1949.

Rosalie and Paul married and lived in numerous places in Missouri where he taught and coached before moving to Hobbs, New Mexico. Paul coached and Rosalie taught piano and substituted in the school system until their youngest daughter Lori was born in 1964, at that time, Rosalie went back to college and received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education as well as her master’s degree in elementary education at ENMU.

She and her husband Paul, also known by most as “Pap” bought the Hobbs Ice Company after he quit teaching and coaching in Hobbs for several years.

Rosalie retired from the Hobbs Municipal school system after 35 years, where she spent most of that time at Sanger and Mills Elementary as a 5th and 6th grade teacher. She was an active member of the First Methodist Church, which later became the United Methodist Church. She played the organ, sang in the Chancel Choir and attended Sunday school class. She loved her church friends and frequently played bridge with them. She was active in the honorary education sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma and Beta Sigma Phi with many dear friends. She and Pap enjoyed arrowhead hunting, camping, fishing and both were well-read individuals. After Paul’s death in 1995, she continued to be active in her church, golf, bridge, Community Concerts and so many other groups.

She will certainly be remembered for her salty wit, the love of her family, animals, golf, bridge, and traveling. She lived a wonderful full life. She was dearly loved by all that knew her and she loved them and her community.

In April of 2020 Rosalie fell and broke her hip and could no longer live alone. She moved from Hobbs to Nacogdoches, Texas to be with her daughter Rosa and son-in-law, from there they moved to Crockett, Texas. She was an active member in the Methodist Church and found wonderful friends in both communities.

The family will hold a private service for her on their property at 5618 FM 232 in Crockett, Texas, 75835, where she briefly lived with her daughter and son-in-law before a another fall resulting in a broken femur.

Her family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the cards, calls, texts, prayers and personal visits while she was in the nursing home. Special thanks to the staff and caregivers who attended her in Whitehall Nursing and Rehabilitation, as well as her private caregiver, Jacklen Porch, and Solaris Hospice care. She grew to love them all. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in her memory to the United Methodist Church in Hobbs, New Mexico.