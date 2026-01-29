Jason Christopher Erxleben, age 49, of Porter Springs and Crockett, Texas went to be with the Lord on January 13, 2026, resulting from complications associated with cancer. Jason was born on February 20,1976 in Houston, Texas to Albert W. Jr. and Charlotte A. Erxleben. Jason spent most of his youth in Spring. At an early age, he enjoyed playing soccer, and he loved music. Jason participated in his high school marching band and often played his drum set and guitars. He was deeply involved in Scouting and was awarded the Eagle Scout rank at age 17. Jason graduated from Klein High School in 1994 and attended Texas Tech University, graduating with a B.S. Degree in Psychology in 1999. While attending college, Jason was active in Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity. Upon graduation, he moved to Round Rock and worked for several years for the Austin Children’s Shelter, and later the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Living in Round Rock, Jason fathered two children, Makenna and Wyatt, with his former wife Samantha.

Jason later moved to Porter Springs and held various jobs in Crockett and Lufkin, working in automotive service and parts. Jason had a keen interest in cars and motorcycles and was active in a motorcycle riding club while residing in central Texas. Jason also enjoyed shooting, hunting, fishing, and spending time at the family lake house on Lake Jacksonville and on family land in Comanche County. Jason was a very intelligent and witty person, and he loved telling funny stories and impersonating people and events. Jason had an amazing ability to make people laugh, and many told him he could be a successful comedian. Jason loved football and rooted for Texas Tech, Stephen F. Austin, Notre Dame, and Tarleton State universities. He was also a devoted soccer fan. Most of all, Jason delighted in spending time with his children, Makenna and Wyatt, and many weekends and holidays over the years were filled with games, paintball tournaments, recitals, Halloween events, church, shopping, cooking, watching movies, eating out, traveling, target shooting, hunting, and sight-seeing. Jason’s children were the central focus and most important part of his life on earth. He loved them in a constant and unwavering manner; and likewise, they will love him and miss him to the depths of their hearts.

Jason was deeply devoted to his beloved companion Michelle Howe. During his brave battle with cancer, Michelle was devoted in her care, support, and love for Jason and his entire family. Michelle remained at Jason’s side through many doctor visits, extended hospital stays, and while providing constant care and love at home. Jason deepened his Christian faith with Michelle, and they often attended church and spoke of their faith and conversations with God. Jason passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord, joining his family and friends that preceded him in death. Jason will reside in Heaven awaiting Michelle, his children, and his remaining family to join him.

Jason is preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert Sr. and Miriam Erxleben of Houston, Texas, and Charles and Irene Simmons of Houston, Texas. He is survived by his father and mother, Albert W. Jr. and Charlotte A. Erxleben of Stephenville and Porter Springs; children, Makenna Erxleben of Nacogdoches and Round Rock and Wyatt Erxleben of Round Rock; brothers, Devin Erxleben and wife, Deanna of Stephenville, Travis Erxleben of Adrian, Michigan, and Caleb Waller and wife, Jennisa of Seguin; aunts, Pam Vangerud of Magnolia and Michelle Harris of Waldron, Arkansas; cousins, Jerry Robertson and wife, Tina of Magnolia, Tommy Holloway of Magnolia, cousins in the Waldron, Arkansas area, and others in east Texas; his beloved and devoted companion, Michelle Howe of Porter Springs; and the mother of his children, Samantha Labadie of Round Rock, Texas.

Funeral services for Jason Christopher Erxleben were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 17, 2026 at Good Shepherd Fellowship Church in Crockett, Texas. Visitation was held on Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Callaway-Allee Funeral Home in Crockett, Texas. Interment followed at the Porter Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html

