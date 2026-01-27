MLK Celebration a Huge Success

By Roberta Mason

Special to The Messenger

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 48th Commemorative Program at Crockett Independent School District Administration building was held Sunday, Jan. 18. The event was an overwhelming success! Over a hundred people were in attendance. All the people scheduled to be on program were present and prepared to present whatever they had been asked to do.

The Master of Ceremony was Engineer James Gentry. He did a wonderful job as always.

The National Anthem was played on the piano by Union Prairie Baptist Church pianist, Sister Verna Harris. The audience stood and sang the words.

The pledge to the United States Flag and the Texas Flag were led by Crockett High School Honor student Chaz Gray.

The Negro National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was played by Sister Verna Harris and sung by the audience.

Reverend Leon Wallace from the Good Shepherd Fellowship Church gave the Invocation.

The Proclamation in memory of the late Attorney Joe E. Griffith, Sr. was read by Houston County Judge Jim Lovell. Attorney Griffith was a founding member of The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Committee. He had served as Treasurer, Master of Ceremony and financial supporter.

The Proclamation was received by his son, Attorney Joe E. Griffith, Jr. Attorney Griffith, Jr. thanked the MLK, Jr. 2026 Committee for the Proclamation remembering his father.

Sister Verna Harris and her daughter sang a beautiful duet.

Dr. Ianthia Fisher, Mayor of the City of Crockett, brought greetings.

Founder and Chair of The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Committee Roberta Mason recognized some of the special guests. Among those present were Joe E. Griffith’s special guest from Austin, Precinct 3 Councilman Smith from Palestine, Crockett Precinct 3 City Councilwoman Griffin, Grapeland’s Mayor Mrs. Green, Rusk City Councilwoman Mrs. Session, James Green from Lufkin, and several from Palestine.

The MLK Committee was presented by Violet Jackson Harvey, retired teacher from the Aldine School ISD in Houston. The MLK 2026 Committee members are: Founder and Chair: Miss Roberta Mason; Members: Mrs. Alicia Denman Bailey, Dr. Nelson Daniels, James Gentry, Mrs. Violet Jackson Harvey, *Joe E. Griffith (*Deceased), Mrs. Jean Shepherd, The Honorable Jim Turner (Former United States Representative–Fifth Senatorial District), and Dr. Willia Wooten.

The Litany was lead by Miss Roberta Mason. The audience followed.

A Violin Solo was played by second grader Harper Townnell. She played “Amazing Grace.” She attends Bob Hope Academy in Cypress, Texas. She is in the second grade. She was accompanied on the piano by her grandfather, Lynn McGruder of Palestine.

The speaker was introduced by The Honorable Daphne Sessions, District Attorney, Houston County, Texas.

The speaker was Dr. Angela Branch-Vital. She is the Dean of the Health Department at Prairie View A&M University. She gave a most outstanding speech. She discussed Dr. King’s life.

At the conclusion of the speech, Miss Mason presented Dr. Branch-Vital a plaque.

The Prayer of Dedication was given by Rev. Jim Tom Ainsworth. The Prayer was most heartwarming. It encouraged the attendees to continue on with Dr. King’s work.

Refreshments were enjoyed by those in attendance.