Houston County Christmas Basketball Tournament Draws Holiday Crowds and Competition

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Christmas Basketball Tournament wrapped up last week with a full slate of games, strong crowds and a championship run by Livingston Lions, capping two days of holiday basketball that organizers said brought teams and communities together across the county.

The annual tournament, hosted by Crockett and Grapeland, featured 16 varsity teams and eight junior varsity teams competing across multiple gyms during the Christmas break. Games were played Dec. 29–30 and drew steady attendance from families, students and basketball fans, according to organizers.

Livingston emerged as the varsity champion, with Madisonville Mustangs finishing second and Vidor Pirates placing third. Tournament organizers said the field was competitive from top to bottom, with several teams using the event as a key midseason test.

Livingston Lions went on to win the Houston County Christmas Basketball Tournament, which saw tough competition from teams across East Texas.

“There was some really good basketball being played,” Crockett coach Chaston Pruitt said. “That’s all you can ask for as a coach — when your end product looks good and people are enjoying it.”

Pruitt said planning for the tournament is a yearlong process, with teams typically booked in the spring and sponsorships secured through the summer to cover logistics such as officials, gym staffing and hospitality needs.

“This isn’t something you throw together in a few weeks,” Pruitt said. “It’s a yearly task, and it takes a lot of coordination to make sure everything runs smoothly.”

Crockett Coach Chaston Pruitt thanked the community for supporting the event, from teams and players to spectators and sponsors, as the event takes much of the year to plan.

Now in its second decade, the tournament has grown into one of the county’s largest annual sporting events and has become a holiday fixture for local basketball fans. Pruitt said the event continues to draw positive feedback from coaches, players and the community.

“I think it’s the hottest ticket in town over Christmas break,” he said. “It’s a really good tool to bring the county together.”

Pruitt credited strong community support for helping make the tournament successful, noting donations and assistance from local businesses, churches and volunteers.

“I’m completely thankful for all that,” he said. “I’ve been supported in every way I needed to be. We couldn’t do this without the sponsors. Their support is what makes this tournament possible year after year.”

For Pruitt, who coaches football, basketball and track and is in his 15th year in education, the tournament also reflects a broader goal of building relationships and using athletics to shape young people beyond the court.

“You’ve got to build those relationships first,” he said. “If kids know you care about them, they’re more willing to give everything they have.”

Organizers said they are already looking ahead to next year, with plans to potentially expand the tournament by adding more teams and possibly another host site.

“I think it was a really good time and a great turnout,” Pruitt said. “We’re excited about where it can go from here.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]