CPD Investigates Possible Connections with Two Recent Robberies 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Police are investigating two burglaries reported days apart in November and believe the incidents may involve the same suspects, according to a statement released this week by the Crockett Police Department.

The first burglary occurred Nov. 3 in the 800 block of Wilson Street, where a resident reported that two individuals entered his property and stole lawn care equipment. Detectives obtained surveillance video from the area that captured clear images of the suspects, though police said they have not yet been identified.

Five days later, on Nov. 8, officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm in the 1000 block of E. Houston. When officers arrived during the early morning hours, they found evidence of forced entry. Surveillance footage from the business showed suspects removing a cash register and cash before fleeing the scene.

Investigators noted that the clothing worn by the suspects in the second burglary appeared similar to what was seen on the individuals involved in the Wilson Street incident, leading officers to believe the two cases may be connected.

Still images of the suspects and the vehicle they were seen leaving in during both burglaries have been released to the public. Crockett police are asking for residents’ assistance in identifying those involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Kerri Bell at 936-544-2021 or by email at [email protected].

The department thanked the community for its continued support and cooperation as the investigation continues.

