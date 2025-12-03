Bulldogs Close Season with Growth and Promise for Next Year

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The 2025 Crockett Bulldogs varsity football season came to a close this month, ending a year marked by resilience, flashes of standout talent, and a roster full of young athletes who fought through every challenge placed in front of them. Though the Bulldogs ultimately fell short of advancing deeper into the postseason, the numbers — and the heart — tell a story worth celebrating.

The ‘Dogs finished the season 5-6 and 2-3 in their district, although those numbers hide some close games and tough opponents in the schedule.

Earlier this fall, Bulldogs Head Coach Jody Jordan spoke with The Messenger about the character of this year’s team, saying, “These kids compete. They don’t back down. They’re buying into the work, and they’re growing every week.”

That mindset carried throughout the season, and the final stat sheet reflects both the development of individual athletes and the steady march of a rebuilding program finding its footing.

Quarterback Jaylen White led the Bulldogs’ passing game, completing 10 of 22 attempts for 246 yards, averaging an impressive 11.2 yards per attempt and delivering two long touchdown strikes — including a 63-yard highlight that electrified the home crowd. Teammate Kaeson Montgomery added 42 yards through the air, while Julian Adams contributed in spot appearances under center.

On the ground, Crockett’s offense found its steady anchor in Dekorian Butler, who shouldered 105 carries for a strong 775 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per carry — one of the most consistent performances in the district. Fellow ball carrier Jacques McKnight added 392 yards on 57 carries and three touchdowns, while Reko Davis and Jahkeim McKnight made key situational contributions throughout the year.

Receiver Dekorian Butler doubled as the team’s top pass-catcher, hauling in seven receptions for 242 yards and two touchdowns. His 63-yard reception was the longest of the season. Jaiden Garcia added two catches for 12 yards, while Thaddeus Haynes recorded an 18-yard reception and Darell Creag contributed another 17-yard completion.

Speedster Jacorrion Griffin absolutely dominated the kickoff return game, amassing a remarkable 1,655 return yards with two touchdowns — a total that kept the Bulldogs in striking distance during several tough contests and electrified fans week after week.

Across the board, the Bulldogs’ offensive and special teams units saw major growth. Crockett totaled more than 3,000 rushing yards on 464 carries, averaging 6.6 yards per attempt — a statistic that reflects both the athleticism of the backs and the continued progress of the offensive line.

Earlier in the season, Jordan pointed to that spirit of improvement, telling The Messenger, “We’re not just building for Friday night. We’re building young men. We’re building a culture.”

That commitment showed in late-season games when the Bulldogs continued to fight despite injuries, depth challenges, and one of the tougher schedules Crockett has faced in recent years.

While the season’s win-loss record wasn’t the ending fans hoped for, Crockett’s athletes delivered memorable performances, earned community pride, and laid the groundwork for the future of Bulldog football. The returning underclassmen gained experience in key roles, and this year’s seniors leave behind the example of hard work, determination, and leadership.

The final whistle may have sounded on the 2025 season, but the story of this team is far from over. With a year of growth behind them and a locker room full of hungry young athletes, the Bulldogs head into the offseason with a clear identity and a bright path forward.

As Coach Jordan said earlier this year, “We’re going to keep working. Crockett football is on its way up.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]