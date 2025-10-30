CPD Arrests Man After Pursuit 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A Crockett man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning following a high-speed pursuit that began outside the city limits and ended near the intersection of Crockett Loop 304 and State Highway 7 East, according to Crockett Police Department (CPD).

Police said the incident began around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 28, when Crockett officers responded to a request for assistance from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies had been investigating a report of trespassing in Latexo involving Jeremy Alexander Brent, 37, of Crockett.

According to law enforcement, Brent had reportedly fled from a residence where he had been trespassing and had a person in his vehicle who was possibly being held against their will. Deputies advised that the vehicle was traveling east on SH 7.

Brent

While patrolling near the 3000 block of SH 7 East, past the Houston County Airport, a Crockett officer located Brent’s vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. Police said Brent refused to pull over and fled at speeds topping 100 mph back toward Crockett.

As the pursuit entered the city, another Crockett officer deployed Stop Sticks, successfully deflating the vehicle’s tires. Brent continued for a short distance before stopping near the intersection of SL 304 and SH 7 East.

He was taken into custody without further incident. Authorities said the passenger in the vehicle was unharmed.

Crockett police charged Brent with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office later added charges of criminal trespass (Class B misdemeanor), unlawful restraint (Class A misdemeanor), and unauthorized use of a vehicle (state jail felony).

Brent was booked into the Houston County Jail. He remains presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]