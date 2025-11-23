Crockett City Charter Nears Public Review

By Greg Ritchie

HOUSTON COUNTY – After months of detailed review and discussion, the City of Crockett’s Charter Revision Committee is nearing completion of its work to modernize the city’s governing document — a charter Chairman Jim Turner says hasn’t been substantially updated in decades.

The group, appointed by city council members to represent a cross-section of the community, has spent the past several months combing through the charter line by line. Turner said the committee’s goal has been clear from the start: to bring the document into compliance with current state law, remove outdated provisions, and preserve the city’s established form of government.

“The primary purpose of the whole process has been to update the charter and eliminate sections that are no longer relevant, and to be sure it complies with state law,” Turner said. “Basically, we want a charter that will last for a number of years in the future without having to worry about amending it again.”

Crockett’s current charter, Turner noted, includes provisions that date back more than 40 years. Over that time, state lawmakers have passed a series of measures limiting or redefining local government authority — leaving many older city charters, Crockett’s included, out of sync with state requirements.

“The Legislature has passed a lot of restrictions on local governments that didn’t exist 10, 20 or 30 years ago,” Turner said. “That’s created some inconsistencies between state law and what’s in a lot of city charters across Texas. Our work has really been about resolving those conflicts.”

The Charter Commission plans one final meeting before submitting its recommendations to the Crockett City Council. Once the council reviews the document, it will schedule a series of public hearings to allow citizens to comment and suggest changes.

After that, the council will determine which recommendations to accept or modify before setting an election date — likely next May — for voter approval.

Turner explained that, under state law, proposed changes must be organized by subject, meaning voters will see multiple ballot propositions rather than a single “yes” or “no” question.

“Each change has to be under a single subject matter,” Turner said. “For example, you might have one proposition dealing with bringing the charter into compliance with state law, another with technical revisions, and so on. Voters will go down through each proposition and vote yes or no on that particular change.”

He added that the committee’s intent is to avoid controversy and preserve the city’s traditional form of government.

“Most of our actions have been unanimous,” Turner said. “We’ve tried to stay away from controversial matters and pretty well keep the same form of city government in place that we’ve always had. I’d describe it as cleaning up the charter and bringing it into the 2000s.”

Each city council member appointed two residents to the Charter Commission. The group also worked with an attorney experienced in municipal charters to ensure accuracy and compliance at every step.

Turner acknowledged the process has taken time, but said that was by design.

“It has taken a while to do it,” he said. “But there wasn’t any pressing deadline, and we wanted to do it right.”

Once the council finalizes the proposed revisions, public notices will be published summarizing the amendments before the issue goes to voters. Turner said he hopes the final product will reflect broad community agreement and pass without difficulty.

“What we’re hoping for is a set of recommendations that will be wholly acceptable to the voters,” he said. “Our effort from the beginning has been to make sure this process is noncontroversial and transparent — and that Crockett ends up with a charter that works for everyone.”

