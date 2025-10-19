Houston County News Podcast 10/19/2025

In today’s Houston County News: We speak with Whitney Burran, from the Family Crisis Center of East Texas, as October is Domestic Violence Awareness month in Houston County Reverend Cindy Burran from First United Methodist Church in Crockett comes to pray for us See clips from the Peanut Festival Parade We have a post-game interview with Bulldog Head Coach Jody Jordan after their homecoming game victory Find out more about the Crockett library with Judy Scott Hear the 1947 Peanut Queen Anne Spence about how much the world has truly changed Thank you for watching, and thank you to our many contributors! For more information or to sponsor the show, please contact us [email protected]