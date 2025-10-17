Why the Sandie Band Missing Peanut Festival is a Good Thing

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – For the first time in recent memory, the Grapeland Sandie Band won’t be marching in the Peanut Festival parade this Saturday. But there’s no cause for disappointment — the reason they’ll be absent is one every Sandie can be proud of.

While floats roll down Main Street and the crowd cheers for the newly crowned Peanut Queen, the Grapeland High School Band will be 120 miles away, competing in the Region 21 UIL Marching Contest in Longview. For Band Director Dr. Matthew Mahaffey, the event represents how far the program has come — and just how high it’s aiming.

“It just so happened that our region contest falls on the same day as Peanut Festival,” Mahaffey said. “It’s unfortunate because the kids love marching in the parade, but this is a big opportunity for them — it’s something they’ve worked toward all season.”

The contest, held at Lobo Stadium in Longview, is the culmination of months of long practices and weekend rehearsals. Bands are evaluated on their musical and marching precision, with ratings from one (superior) to five (poor). Top performers advance to area and possibly state-level contests.

“People don’t always realize how physically and mentally demanding marching band is,” Mahaffey said. “You’re putting air through your instrument, thinking about rhythm and pitch, and at the same time hitting your marks in perfect formation. It’s a lot to juggle. But these kids love a challenge — they don’t want anything dumbed down.”

Mahaffey’s passion for music runs deep. A native of Corrigan-Camden, he earned his bachelor’s degree from Southern Arkansas University, a master’s from Stephen F. Austin State University, and a doctorate in saxophone performance from the University of Iowa’s Voxman School of Music. Before coming to Grapeland, he taught at the collegiate level for four years, serving as a saxophone instructor at Southern Arkansas.

Now, just two and a half years after stepping into what he described as a struggling band program, Mahaffey has helped spark a revival.

“When I got here, the program was in a really poor state,” he said. “But I saw these kids who wanted to be here — they wanted something they could be proud of. That broke my heart a little, and I thought, ‘Okay, let’s build it.’ I just tried to bring my passion for music into the room every day, and they’ve done the rest.”

The results speak for themselves. The Sandie Band has grown from about 20 members on the field last year to more than 30 this season, with an all-new color guard — the first in years. Middle school numbers are also climbing fast: this year’s sixth-grade band class has doubled in size.

“The better the band does, the more kids want to be part of it,” Mahaffey said. “We’ve got 27 seventh graders right now, so the future looks great.”

Sandie Band Director Dr. Matthew Mahaffey is building the band program at the school one student at a time. The kids will miss this year’s Peanut Festival to travel to compete in a regional band competition.

Recognition has already followed. The Sandie Band has been named KLTV/KTRE’s “Red Zone Band of the Week”twice in the past year — once after performing at the Alto game, and again just last week at Mount Enterprise.

“I don’t think it’s a pity contest or anything,” Mahaffey laughed. “They’ve put us up alongside schools like Lufkin, Carthage, and Tyler — really big, respected programs. It means a lot for our kids to see their hard work recognized.”

Part of what makes Grapeland special, Mahaffey said, is the community itself — supportive, close-knit, and deeply invested in its students.

“I’ve taught in different places, but I’ve never felt as valued as I do here,” he said. “From day one, the people of Grapeland made me feel appreciated. The students are respectful, the community is proud, and that makes all the difference. It keeps you motivated.”

That community pride will be on full display this weekend — both at home and on the road. While three of the Peanut Queen candidates are band members who’ll stay behind for the coronation, Mahaffey said alternates are ready to step into their spots on the field.

“It’s their senior year, and it’s tough for them to miss the parade,” he said. “But they’re doing it for a great cause — the queen competition is important to them, and we support that 100 percent. They’ll be cheering us on in spirit.”

Mahaffey sees the band’s growing success not just as a musical achievement, but as a lesson in teamwork and pride that extends beyond the football field.

“Band teaches discipline, attention to detail, and accountability,” he said. “It gives kids a place to belong. I tell them all the time, this program can be your home away from home — a place you can take pride in.”

And while Grapeland’s streets will sound a little quieter this Saturday morning, the music of the Sandie Band will still be ringing — in Longview, in the stands at halftime shows, and in the hearts of the students who’ve turned a struggling program into a rising powerhouse.

“If the festival crowd misses us,” Mahaffey said, smiling, “that just means they’ve noticed we’re doing something right.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]