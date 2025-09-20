County Welcomes Womack as New Tax Assessor

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County Commissioners voted in a special meeting Thursday, Sept. 18, to appoint longtime county employee Brittani Womack as the new tax assessor-collector, filling the vacancy created by the abrupt resignation of James Angerstein.

Womack, who has worked in county government for 10 years, will serve the remaining three years of the term. She has also served on the Kennard school board for the past seven years, though the new role will require her to step down from that position.

“I was the first assistant auditor for Melissa Jeter all those years, and I’ve really enjoyed county government,” Womack said in an interview Thursday morning. “I enjoy serving the citizens of Houston County, and when I was asked if I would be interested in the position, there was no hesitation.”

Only hours after commissioners made their decision, Womack had already settled into her new office, facing both familiar faces and new challenges.

“It all just happened about 9 o’clock, and I literally just sat down in this chair,” she said. “I’m looking at a few things and already I think, ‘All right, I’ve got to do this, this and this.’ We’re slowly getting into it, but we’re growing. We’re getting there.”

Womack said she feels confident about stepping into the leadership role because of the experienced staff already in place.

Brittani Womack will serve as the county’s tax assessor/collector, after seven years on the Kennard ISD school board and 10 working for the county auditor’s office.

“I know I have a great staff that I’m coming into, and I think we’re all going to work really well together,” she said. “I’m excited to get up and running.”

Looking ahead, Womack said her priority is to remain “accessible, accountable and responsive” to county residents.

“I want to make sure we have smooth transitions, transparency and efficiency,” she said.

Although stepping into a public-facing role is new territory, Womack said it is a responsibility she welcomes.

“It’s very humbling,” she said. “Of course, I was with the auditor’s office before, which was not a public office like this one, but I’ve always had a heart to serve. And I think that’s going to be a great thing.”

Commissioners praised Womack’s experience and commitment to the community as they approved the appointment. Her official duties begin immediately.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]