Local Students and Graduates Honored in Show of Support

Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – This August, a group of Crockett High School graduates will embark on one of life’s most exciting—and often daunting—adventures: the start of their college careers. But thanks to a devoted group of community members and the vision of two hometown leaders, they won’t be taking that step alone.

The Intercity Worship Place (ICWP), led by Pastor Reginald D. Marshall Sr. and Evangelist Dorothy Marshall, will host the Third Annual College Sendoff and Save Our Students event on Saturday, August 2, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Good Shepherd Fellowship Church in Crockett. The event will honor 10 to 11 college-bound students with a ceremony, words of encouragement, and college care packages filled with supplies and support gathered from across the community.

“This started as a small gesture of love from our church,” Pastor Marshall told The Messenger. “Now it’s become something bigger—a way for Crockett to stand behind its young people and let them know we believe in them.”

The idea began several years ago when Pastor Marshall, a Crockett native, returned to the school district as athletic chaplain. His wife, Dorothy, brought her passion for serving youth from Florida when she moved to Texas in 2010. She drove a school bus, worked in classrooms, and eventually taught her own class—all while building connections with local students.

“She’s always had a heart for kids,” Pastor Marshall said. “This initiative is her way of giving back, of making sure no student feels overlooked as they leave for college.”

The couple first organized the event at their newly established church. What began with a few students has grown to impact over a dozen young lives, with plans to expand further across Houston County in the future.

After taking last year off while Evangelist Marshall faced a health challenge, the Marshalls say they are back with even more energy and purpose. This year, the event is expected to honor students heading to campuses across the state—including Sam Houston State University, Tyler Junior College, and Kilgore College.

Among those being honored are the children of the late LaDonna Jones, a beloved member of the Crockett community. Her daughter is attending Sam Houston, and son will attend Tyler Junior College.

“It means the world to us to be able to wrap our arms around them and carry on their mother’s legacy of love,” said Pastor Marshall.

Care packages will include everything from bedding and school supplies to snacks, toiletries, and even small scholarships.

“We actually go shopping for each student ourselves,” Pastor Marshall said. “We’ve seen firsthand what these kids need when they arrive on campus, and we want them to be equipped and confident.”

Beyond material items, the event is meant to impart something deeper.

“We try to instill in them the importance of character,” Marshall said. “They’ve done the academic work to get there. Now we remind them: stay the course, keep your GPA up, represent your family and your school with pride—and when you make it, don’t forget to come back and give back.”

Speakers at the event will include CISD school board members Gerald Colter and Karen Norman, Crockett High School assistant principal Ms. Bush, and Coach Daniels.

In addition to the main program, the Marshalls will distribute 70 donated backpacks filled with supplies to the first 70 students from Pre-K through 12th grade who register at the door. Barbecue and hot dogs will be served, and any child who would like a Bible is invited to take one home—courtesy of Gideon, a sponsor who donates cases each year.

“It’s not just about honoring college-bound students,” Pastor Marshall said. “It’s about planting seeds of hope and expectation in every young person who walks through those doors.”



Those who wish to donate can reach Evangelist Dorothy Marshall at (936) 204-3949 or by email at [email protected]. Donations of funds, dorm essentials, or supplies are welcomed. Sponsorships and volunteer support are also encouraged. All donors will be acknowledged in the program, with anonymity respected upon request.

“It’s never too late to help,” Pastor Marshall said. “The more we’re given, the more we can give. That’s what this is all about.”

As the 2025–2026 school year approaches and students prepare for a new law banning personal devices in classrooms, Pastor Marshall noted that real focus comes not only from policy, but from support.

“Students succeed when they feel seen,” he said. “This event is our way of making sure they know they are.”

The College Sendoff and Save Our Students event is open to the public, and all are invited to come, celebrate, and send Crockett’s next generation of leaders off with full backpacks—and full hearts.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]