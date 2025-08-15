Julie Dee Wilson, age 63, of Porter Springs passed away Sunday, August 3, 2025. Julie was born May 21, 1962 in Odessa, Texas to parents, Johnnie Kimbrell and Marilyn Deeann Wetzel Kimbrell.

She grew up in Odessa, graduating from Odessa High School where she was in the National Honor Society. Julie raised horses and dogs and also trained horses. She was a member of the Porter Springs Baptist Church.

Julie is survived by husband, Charles David “Shorty” Wilson of Porter Springs; children, Jillian Wilson Reed and husband, Jake of Porter Springs, Justin Wilson and fiancée, Katie Reed of Crockett, Jeremy Wilson of Washington D.C.; granddaughter, Jacy Reed of Porter Springs; sister, Donna Kistner and husband, John of White Oak; brother, Johnny Kimbrell of Carlisle; nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, Johnnie and Deeann Kimbrell; brother, Jerry Joe Kimbrell.

Funeral services for Julie Dee Wilson will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 7, 2025 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel with Pastor Leon Wallace officiating. Interment to follow at Porter Springs Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.

