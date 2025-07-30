Crockett to Install Emergency Siren System

Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – After months of planning and years of grant writing, the City of Crockett is moving forward with its first-ever emergency warning siren system — a long-anticipated project that takes on new urgency following a deadly flood in Kerrville.

“For the first time in our city’s history, the City of Crockett will soon have a state-of-the-art storm warning siren system,” city officials announced in a public statement this week. “Much thanks to the hard work of our city team and support from City Council, who committed the necessary matching funds to make this possible.”

The city was recently awarded more than $500,000 through a FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant to purchase and install the system. Crockett will contribute a 10 percent match — about $50,000 — to complete the funding.

The sirens will be used not only for tornado warnings, but also for hazardous material spills, train derailments, and other public safety threats.

“This project was made possible through several years of planning, persistent grant writing, and a city commitment to public safety,” the city’s statement read.

The announcement comes just days after a tragic flash flood in Kerrville claimed over 100 lives along the Guadalupe River. The area had no flood sirens in place, a fact that has intensified public calls for better emergency alert systems across the state.

“The importance of this investment is underscored by the recent tragedy in Kerrville,” city officials said. “Our sirens will serve not just for tornado warnings, but also for hazardous material spills, train derailments, and other emergencies.”

Local officials say the project has already been engineered and bid out, with construction work now beginning. A local construction company has been contracted for the installation, which will include six units strategically placed throughout Crockett to ensure full sound coverage.

The Messenger has reported on the siren initiative over the past several months, highlighting the city’s push to secure federal funding for public safety infrastructure.

“We’re proud of what this represents: proactive planning, teamwork, and progress toward a safer Crockett,” the city said.

No completion date has been formally announced, but officials say residents can expect visible progress in the coming weeks.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]