Sylvia Ann Oliver, age 81, of Grapeland passed away, Monday, June 23, 2025. Sylvia was born February 13, 1944 in Austin, Texas to father, Clarence Hawkins and her mother Selma Hawkins Williams. She loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an outstanding cook that kept an immaculate house that was always ready for the next visitor. Sylvia enjoyed playing tennis and bridge, but most of all spending time with her family. Sylvia was devoted to her family and was at the center of all planned gatherings and activities. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Garland and after moving to Grapeland, attended the Grapeland First Baptist Church.

Sylvia was beloved by all and will be greatly missed. She is survived by husband of 59 years, Paul Oliver of Grapeland; son, James Oliver and wife, Laura of Sonora; daughter, Amy Oliver of Grapeland; granddaughter/daughter, Kali Glover and husband, Zack of Grapeland; grandchildren, Justin Oliver and wife, Mara of Tyler, Hunter Oliver of Sonora; great-grandchildren, Chloie Ann Glover Bisch, Jackson Bisch, Carson Bisch, Lexi Glover, Angel Oliver; sister, Kay West of Austin. She was preceded in death by father, Clarence Hawkins; mother, Selma Williams; and brother, Clarence “Butch” Hawkins.

Funeral services for Sylvia Ann Oliver will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 27, 2025 at the San Pedro Baptist Church. Interment will follow at San Pedro Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.

