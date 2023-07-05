Jackie Marie Mendez, age 51 of Crockett, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the Memorial Hermann Medical Center in The Woodlands. She was born September 15, 1971 in Houston to parents, Joseph Richard Gibson and Darlene Jane Kieschnick Gibson. Jackie worked as a certified nurse’s assistant for several years. She was a great cook and loved her dog, Oreo. She welcomed everyone and helped anyone in need, but most of all Jackie was a loving mother and friend.

Jackie is survived by husband, Juan Perez of Crockett; sons, Chris Mendez of Crockett, David Mendez of Crockett, Kicko Mendez and wife, Kayla of Crockett, Michael Mendez and wife, Peanut of Crockett, Baby E; daughters, Denise Gibson of Palestine, Veronica Berrios of Crockett; grandchildren, Ciarra Mendez of Odessa, David Mendez, Jr. of Crockett, Isaac Mendez of Crockett, Ne’Vaeh Mendez of Crockett, Isaiah Mendez of Crockett, Addi Brink of Crockett, Jordan Pope of Kennard, Kaia Mendez of Crockett, Aria Mendez of Crockett, Luka Mendez of Crockett, one on the way, Livia Mendez; brother, Joseph “Bubba” Gibson of Crockett; sisters, Therese Calzada of OK, Cheryl Gibson of Crockett; nieces, Debra Gibson of Chicago, Nikki Gomez and husband, Yito of Crockett, Becky Casas of Crockett, Vanessa Casas of Crockett, Emerald Moore of Palestine; nephew, Jr Gibson of Crockett; numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Darlene Gibson; sister, Carol Gibson; step-father, John Barnett.

Graveside services for Jackie Marie Mendez will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com