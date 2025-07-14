James Glen Ashley, age 57, of Crockett passed away Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at his home. James was born January 20, 1968, in Fairfield to parents, James A. “Jim” Ashley, Jr. and Glenice Rae Spruiell Ashley. He received his Bachelor’s of Science in Agriculture from Stephen F. Austin State University and was the owner of JA Cattle Company, where he raised his own cattle herd and day worked for the residents of Houston County for over 35 years.

James was a proud graduate of Crockett High School, where he served as the kicker for the Crockett Bulldogs. Local sports announcers called him Automatic Ashley due to his stellar record. He went on to kick for the SFA Lumberjacks. After graduating from SFA, James started cowboying and never looked back. James loved riding horses, working cows, working with his dogs, and looking at sunsets. He was the quintessential gentleman cowboy who loved God and his family. He loved his customers and often considered them family, always quick with a kind word or a smile. Even though he was a work-a-holic, often working from sunrise to sunset, he loved being around the water as an avid fisherman and beachgoer. He was also known to hunt a hog or two. James was a Christian who attended several churches in the Houston County area. He would always help a friend or a stranded stranger alike. Up until the end of his life, James witnessed to everyone about the glory of God.

James is survived by wife, Jenifer West of Crockett; step-son, Jesse Drabek of Tyler; daughters, Brooke Ashley-Kuza and husband, Adam of Latexo, Brenna Ashley of Latexo; parents, Jim and Glenice Ashley of Donie; brothers, John David Ashley and wife, Melissa of League City, Phillip Ray Ashley and wife, Laura of Buda; nieces and nephews, Ella, Anna, Joel and Luke; aunts,Kay Key of Fairfield, Mona Aclin and husband Kenneth of Freestone; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steve and Nancy West of Crockett; brother-in-law, Matt West and wife Ashley of Houston; niece and nephew, Mason and Avery West; and numerous other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and uncle, Maxie Key.

Memorial services for James Glen Ashley were held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 7, 2025, with visitation starting at 1:00 pm at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital at https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/locations/texas

Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com