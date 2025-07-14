James Donald “Don” Thompson, age 85, of Crockett, Texas, beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend passed away peacefully on June 11, 2025.

Don served in the United States Army, achieving the rank of Demolition Specialist. He worked for the Texas Department of Corrections, as well as Texas Instruments. But his most-loved career was as an educator, starting in the classroom, moving into an administrative role, and then returning to the classroom after his first retirement. He taught all levels of drafting and woodworking at the public school level and drafting at the college level.

Don is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pauline Thompson; brother, Albert Thompson; sister, Bettie Stubblefield; brother-in-law, James Green; sister-in-law, Mattie Davis; daughters, Jackie Kee and husband, Theron, Lynell McKissack and husband, Jeremy, and Phyllis Gurnett; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; uncle to 25 nieces and nephews and numerous grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, as well as numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Lottie Bell Thompson; parents-in-law, Harvey and Ruby Green; brothers-in-law, Paul Green, Nathan Green, Alton Green, Lanny Stubblefield; and sons, Doug Thompson and Don Thompson, Jr.

Funeral services for James Donald “Don” Thompson were held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at the Good Shepherd Fellowship Church, 401 S. 7th St. Crockett, TX 75835. Graveside services followed at Flat Prairie Cemetery just outside of Pennington, Texas, where he will be buried with military honors. Visitation began at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service at the Good Shepherd Fellowship Church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Texas Southern Gospel School of Music. Visit https://tsgsm.com/donations or https://www.charitynavigator.org/ein/752697406

