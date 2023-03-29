Ernestine Knox Wilson, age 98 of Pearson Chapel, passed away Monday 6, 2023 at her home. She was born February 11, 1925 in Pearson Chapel to parents, Ernest Lee Knox and Nora Milliken Knox. Ernestine graduated as Valedictorian from Pearson Chapel High School and was owner and operator of Pearson Chapel Store for several years. She was a housewife and a member of Lovelady Church of Christ.

Ernestine is survived by children, Jim Wilson and wife, Cynthia of Palestine, Lynn Wilson and wife, Mary Margaret of Palestine, Don Wilson of The Woodlands, Pam Melton and husband, John of Pearson Chapel; grandchildren, Joel Wilson and wife, Stephanie of Houston, Jason Wilson of Texarkana, George Wilson and wife, Tricia of Prosper, Julie Opella and husband, JBrian of Whitehouse, Jana Zajicek and husband, Gene of Lovelady, Paul Wilson and wife, Candace of San Antonio, Kyle Melton and wife, Libby of Wylie, Christi Willome and husband, Jason of San Antonio; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jack, Sabrina, Anthony, Haley, Kylie, Alexander, Nathaniel, Sagan, Rowan, Clint, Garrett, Danica, Grace, Hailey and Shane; numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Delbert Denton Wilson; parents, Ernest and Nora Knox; brother, Clifton Knox; sister, Vereen Knox; and daughter-in-law, Glenda Wilson.

Funeral services for Ernestine Knox Wilson were held at 2:00 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Lovelady Antioch Cemetery. Visitation began at 12:30 p.m. prior to the service at Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com