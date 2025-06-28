Three Dead, Deputy Wounded in Leon County Murder-Suicide

Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – A man who told law enforcement he had killed his parents opened fire on a Leon County sheriff’s deputy before killing his father, a dog, and himself in a rural standoff Saturday that authorities say is connected to the murder of his mother in Harris County.

The incident began on the morning of June 21, when deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a potentially suicidal man who claimed to have killed his parents. Deputies, accompanied by a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper, arrived at a residence in the 21000 block of County Road 456 near Normangee.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, as law enforcement attempted to make contact, the suspect—identified as 38-year-old James Scott Grigory—opened fire, striking a Leon County deputy twice, once in the face and once in the arm. The deputy was flown by medical helicopter and remains in stable condition, awaiting surgery.

A shelter-in-place alert was issued for area residents as a perimeter was established. DPS SWAT and the Texas Rangers took control of the scene.

During the standoff, Grigory reportedly told law enforcement he had already killed his parents. Acting on that information, DPS and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at a home on Hillbrook Drive in Harris County, where they discovered the body of an adult woman—believed to be Grigory’s mother—dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Hours later, DPS SWAT officers entered the Normangee residence and found Grigory dead of what authorities say appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Also found deceased were an adult male believed to be his father, and one of two family dogs.

“This is a tragic situation,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a statement. “It is believed that the suspect shot the male, the dog, and then turned the gun on himself.”

The Texas Rangers are investigating the deaths in Leon County. The names of the deceased parents have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Houston County deputies assisted with emergency calls in southeastern Leon County during the standoff.

“Please say a prayer for the injured deputy and the members of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office as they work to bring this situation to a close,” Houston County Sheriff Zak Benge said in a statement.

Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis thanked the multiple agencies involved and asked the public to keep the wounded deputy in their thoughts.

Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Sullivan was listed in stable condition and underwent surgery Monday. Further details will be released as the investigation continues.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]