Ashby Runs for Texas Senate After Nichols Retirement

Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Texas state Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, announced Tuesday, June 24 he will not seek reelection to his East Texas seat, bringing to a close a nearly two-decade tenure in the upper chamber of the Legislature.

“It had always been my goal to make things better, to stop bad things, to do it in a way I thought was right, never forgetting who I represented and to work at it long enough, but not too long,” Nichols said in a statement. “It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to have represented the people of East Texas in the Texas Senate.”

Nichols, first elected in 2006, has served as a key voice for the region, which stretches from the Houston suburbs to south of Tyler. He previously served as mayor and city council member in Jacksonville and was a state transportation commissioner during the 1980s and 1990s. Nichols was last reelected in 2022 without a primary challenger, winning nearly 80% of the vote. He plans to complete his term, which ends Jan. 12, 2027.

“You are a true statesman and have represented East Texas with honor and steadfast resolve to do what is in the best interest of your district,” said Rep. Cody Harris, R-Palestine, in a social media post. “Texas is better because of you. You will be greatly missed, my friend.”

Minutes after Nichols’ announcement, state Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin, declared his candidacy for Senate District Three.

“For nearly two decades, Senator Nichols has been a steady and respected voice for East and Southeast Texas,” Ashby said in a statement. “Throughout his time in office, he has exemplified what it means to be a public servant – leading with humility, integrity, and deep commitment to the people he represents.”

Ashby, who represents House District Nine — which sits entirely within Senate District Three — has built a legislative record as what he describes as a “principled, effective conservative for rural Texas.” Born and raised in Rusk County on a livestock and dairy farm, Ashby emphasized his deep roots in the region and his commitment to continue advocating for East Texas values.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to represent the people of East Texas in the Texas House,” Ashby said. “But this is a time of great change and opportunity for our region, and we need a strong, experienced voice in the Senate—someone who will defend our conservative values, fight for rural communities, and ensure the region remains a priority in Austin.”

In his campaign announcement, Ashby pledged to focus on rural infrastructure, public education, law enforcement, and property rights. He also vowed to fight foreign land acquisitions by adversaries such as China, support former President Donald Trump’s immigration plans, and work to protect children from “harmful ideologies” in schools and threats online.

Senate District Three spans a wide swath of East Texas, including parts or all of Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Hardin, Henderson, Houston, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Nacogdoches, Newton, Orange, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Trinity, and Tyler counties.

