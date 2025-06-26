‘Merry Scoops’ Brings Gelato to Crockett

Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – You hear people around here all the time wishing out loud, “I wish we had a ‘this’, wouldn’t it be nice if had a ‘that’?” One of the more common desires you hear is for Crockett to have its own ice cream shop. And an ice cream shop run by locals, in a downtown setting like back in the old days, and selling fancy gelato to boot — well, that’s just downright decadent.

Merry Scoops is the creation of three locals, Riccardo and Jessica Hayes, along with namesake Mary Sue Mullen. Mullen has long ties to Crockett and having traveled to Italy to taste gelato for herself, was eager to accept the idea by the Hayes, experts in all things from the boot of Europe.

The trio did their homework — even going to gelato school, which sounds pretty fun by itself. Once Riccardo had completed the work on the Ritz Theater down the street, he got to work on transforming the old resale shop into a world-class gelato-lover’s dream. Located in what was Grace’s Resale Shop, the space has been transformed into a colorful and tasteful space.

The operation is just beginning, and the owners are in it more to create a fun alternative for locals and create memories than for the business itself. As of now, the shop is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-9p.m., although that may change as they learn their customers’ rhythm.

Flavors will vary too, depending on the season, with some fruits and flavors joining the traditional flavors, along with sugar-free options. Mullen said the goal is to give back to the town where she has family, friends, memories — and offer something fun and unique.

“I want to give back to the community. I’m a big part of Crockett and really excited about how downtown has been revitalized with the theater and the different buildings and apartments going in,” Mullen said. “I just want to have a happy place for people to come and get together.”

The shop opened Saturday to big crowds and rave reviews, as the heat of summer and allure of gelato caused several flavors to run out quicker than expected.

This reporter asked the dumb question for you. What is the actual difference between gelato and traditional ice cream?

“Well, ice cream has 50% more air in it is and it’s made with cream,” Mullen explained, showing off the benefit of gelato school. “Gelato has a more concentrated flavor. That’s why the flavors are so much better and gelato just tastes better!”

The flavors go from the traditional to niche, and all in between.

“Our mint chocolate chips sold out immediately,” Mullen explained. “Everybody loves the tiramisu, the almond joy — we added probably eight new flavors for this week and we will

be adding new flavors, like seasonal fruit. We carry one or two sugar-free varieties.”

/While you could go and open a gelato shop anywhere in the world, Crockett — and the downtown district — hold a special place in the hearts of the three owners, who have been leading the charge in keeping downtown alive and interesting.

“I just love the small town. I love that I have so many friends and family in Crockett. I love there’s no traffic,” Mullen said. “We want to see Crockett be a better place ,too, and add to the joy of being downtown.”

Whether you are a gelato expert waiting for this moment, looking for a place to take the kids this summer, or one of the many suffering between the monsoons and the muggy days — the word of the day is “gelato,” and Merry Scoops has you covered. Enjoy the new shop in downtown Crockett, located at 512 East Houston Ave.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]