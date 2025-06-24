Hundreds Jam Groundwater Meeting

Houston County Well Represented

Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – There were many things to be angry about at the Neches and Trinity Valleys Groundwater Conservation District (NTVGCD) meeting held Thursday, June 19 in downtown Jacksonville. The audacious project itself, the secrecy and confusion behind it, the amateur way the groundwater district has handled information and the total lack of organization and forethought, although knowing this meeting would be very well-attended, indeed.

Houston County Commissioner Gene Stokes tells the NTVGCD board how important the Carrizo-Wilcox aquifer is to the life and health of this area and asks them to keep future meetings local so residents stay informed.

Whatever the final outcome of the project, there was a lot to be proud about, as well. Neighbors from several counties coming out to stand up for their rights. Farmers, ranchers, old men on walkers, elected officials — all shoulder-to-shoulder in that crowded building — fanning away the heat and straining to hear the comments.

State Rep. Trent Ashby addresses the NTVGCD board meeting Thursday, promising state hearings along with Rep. Cody Harris.

Two of the brightest lights, in this humble reporter’s opinion, were the enormous presence of Houston County in the hall and The Messenger’s coverage of this important story. It was difficult to hear residents from other areas, some breaking up with emotion, telling how they had only heard of the project a few days earlier. We have tried to cover this story as extensively as possible, given what it could mean to what this county is, and what it will be in the future.

DETCOG Executive Director Lonnie Hunt came as a concerned Houston County resident, warning the board about protecting our water for the future of the area.

The other bright point were the number of friendly faces from Houston County in the room. From elected officials to residents, there were plenty of hugs and handshakes to go around, all happy to see familiar faces. The owners of Mimsy’s Barbecue in Crockett were also seen at the meeting.

Consolidated Water Supply General Manager Amber Stelly came with facts, figures, and an attorney, ready to fight the dozens of commercial wells set to hit the Carrizo-Wilcox aquifer.

While this is by no means a complete list — and apologies to anyone we fail to mention — of the officials noted in attendance were: Houston County Commissioners Gene Stokes and Gary Lovell, Precinct One Justice of the Peace Mike McCrieght, Constable “Red” Smith, Crockett City Administrator John Angerstein, Consolidated Water General Manager Amber Stelly, Grapeland Mayor Velda Green, Grapeland City Councilman Bailis Dailey, Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG) Executive Director Lonnie Hunt.

Kyle Bass, Dallas-based investor and the man behind the commercial well project sits on the front row as hundreds packed the NTVGCD meeting Thursday, June 19.

Some spoke in their official positions, some only as landowners and concerned citizens. The four-hour meeting was chaos from the start, as there were only about one hundred people allowed inside, with hundreds more packed in the outer hall or overflowing in the parking lot outside. Jacksonville police officers controlled the doors, and only those set to speak were allowed inside. NTVCGD officials explained they did not expect the large turnout, and once they realized the number of people who would be at the meeting, it was legally too late to change the venue. Anderson County Judge Carey McKinney offered county properties in Palestine for any future meetings, to which the board members seemed to agree.

Anderson County Judge Carey McKinney offered the NTVGCD board accommodations in Palestine, giving more residents a chance to attend and lodge their protests to the planned commercial drilling project.

While attorneys for several parties made their cases, the dozens of farmers and ranchers begging the board not to move forward left the crowd emotional, laughing, sometimes angry or cheering. Stories of generations of ownership, hard work and investments of blood, sweat and tears to make the land productive. Well drillers warned about already falling waters which cause new, deeper wells to be dug, predicting disaster if the water falls any further. Only the richest investors would be able to afford to dig wells deep enough to reach any water then, they warned.

State Rep. Cody Harris appeared with Rep. Trent Ashby, both members of state committees working to protect natural resources. The two men stood in strong opposition to the measure, with Harris announcing there will be a state hearing on the matter, set for Tuesday, July 15 at 1 p.m. The hearing will include invited testimony only, and will be available for online viewing.

It would be a face bet to assume this was the biggest crowd ever to hear a NTVGCD meeting, and it showed on the faces of the board members. There was one notable absence on the board, which you can read more about in today’s edition.

The man behind the well project, Kyle Bass, was also in attendance, sitting on the front row, listening to the nearly four hours of public comment. For more about his specific remarks, please see related article in today’s paper.

So, what was the outcome of the hearing? The truth is, it’s still not entirely clear. Attorneys for both sides recommended the matter go to further meetings in Austin, but several residents expressed fear this would bury the issue and allow it to move forward out of the view of local residents.

NTVGCD board members voted to table the matter for 90 days, in order to allow residents and affected parties more time to consider their options and study the proposals more closely.

In the meantime, The Messenger will continue to look into the project, who will benefit most from it, and be ready to give any updates as they come available.

