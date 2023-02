Dr. George Vettiankal of the Heart Institute of East Texas tells a lunchtime crowd how to avoid heart problems and live a healthier life. The talk was held Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Crockett Civic Center. Sponsored by the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce, the talk was part of the chamber’s “Lunch and Learn” program where the chamber provides drinks and desserts and participants bring their own lunch to hear the talk and ask questions.