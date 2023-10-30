Events to Provide Safe and Spooky Halloween for Kids

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Next Tuesday, Oct. 31 will bring another Halloween, with its groups of excited children making their way through the streets of Houston County. There are many local events for the kids to attend, although weather this year may be a factor.

People in Houston County complained – rightly – about the bitter and dry summer. Now almost November, the days have finally began to get a little shorter and the weather a little cooler. The grass, which didn’t need much tending over the summer, is growing again before the cold weather will soon stunt it – at least for a few months. In spite of the craziness in the weather – sometimes you need shorts and sometimes a jacket – the cooler temperatures can mean only one thing: the holidays are coming and local events are just around the corner.

This upcoming weekend will see several events, all designated to get the kids out to show off their fancy costumes and get some safe candy in their plastic pumpkins and bags. The Messenger acknowledges this list is not complete and asks our readers to help us complete it by sending missing events so we can include them on our website and social media pages.

While sending the kiddos out in skimpy costumes may be a bad idea this year – a cold front will hit the area early next week with rain and lows in the 30’s-40’s – rain or shine, the events will do their best to keep the children happy, even if it is huddled under tents and canopies.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Antioch Baptist Church Fall Festival, Lovelady, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with baking and chili contest, trunk and treat, bounce house, face painting and more.

Crockett UPC Annual Fall Festival, Crockett, 4-6 p.m., with food, prizes, bounce house, hot chocolate and games.

Vulcraft-NUCOR 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat, Grapeland, 6:30-8 p.m., fun for kids and adults and prizes awarded for the top three best decorated vehicles.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Trick or Treat hosted by Sharron Luker, across from Crockett City Hall, 5:30 p.m.-candy is gone, where you can either participate, donate candy or both.

Back in the old days, this reporter’s parents were worried about contaminated candy or candied apples. The truth is, most accidents during Halloween involve cars and pedestrians. If you children will be out and about, here are some common sense tips to make sure all the witches and “Wedenesdays” get home safe.

Kids under 12 should always be accompanied by an adult

Carry glow sticks or flashlights to avoid tripping and to be more visible to passing traffic

Make sure kids cross the street only at crosswalks

Select costumes that fit well to avoid falls.

Makeup is preferable to masks since a mask can limit visibility

Avoid houses with the lights turned out. They may not be expecting visitors and become alarmed.

Drivers, of course, should be more alert and keep an eye on excited children who may be prone to jump into the street.

Look for pictures of some of the local kids and their costumes in the next edition of The Messenger.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]