Starlene Turner, age 86 of Centerville, passed away Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Starlene was born January 17, 1939 in Centerville to parents, Harvey J. B. Suttle and Hattie Belle Lummus Suttle. She loved to read and also loved to dine out especially Mexican food always enjoying her margaritas. Starlene loved her family always looking forward to spending time with them.

Starlene is survived by daughter, Sheila Turner of Cypress; sister-in-law, Nancy Suttle of Centerville; nieces and nephews, Jo Ann McCall of Centerville, Steve Suttle of Centerville, Kim and Ricky Cummings of Centerville, Vickey and Jason Goodrum of Willis, Helen Hill of Riverside, Theresa Skidmore of Bastrop, Shorty Pugh of Crockett, Dennis Pugh of North Zulch; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband of 62 years, Troy Turner; parents, Harvey and Hattie Belle Suttle; sister, Sylvia Richards; brothers, Floyd Suttle and Harvey Powell Suttle.

Graveside funeral services for Starlene Turner will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 8, 2025 at the Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.

