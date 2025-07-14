Margaret Joan Campbell Troutt, age 78, of Houston, passed away Thursday, June 26, 2025, at home. Margaret Joan (Campbell) Troutt, affectionately known as “JoAnn,” was born on October 11, 1946, in Shattuck, Oklahoma, the youngest of Alvin and Edith Campbell’s children. As a member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, JoAnn acquired valuable leadership skills, public speaking abilities, and self-confidence. In addition, she cherished the friendships and sense of community that the organization fostered. She graduated from Deer Park High School, where she excelled as a twirler and 1st chair clarinet in the band.

She also appreciated United States service members by serving as a pen pal, which her lifelong love story with her husband, Chuck Troutt, began with a heartfelt letter during his time in the Navy. As she advocated for future educational initiatives, she worked in the VIP section with the Astro player families in the Astro dome. After graduating and obtaining her licensure, she pursued a fulfilling career as an X-ray technician in Pasadena and Tyler, where she provided care and compassion to numerous children undergoing radiology treatments. Later, she enjoyed working at J C Penney, advancing to management, consistently offering a kind word and a smile, and excelling at connecting with people, leaving a lasting impression on their lives.

As a devoted mother to Dennis and Karen, and having welcomed her nephew, Larry, into their family, JoAnn cherished her roles, providing boundless love, guidance, and inspiration to her family. She derived immense joy from being a grandmother to Carrie, Justin, Travis, Kayden, and Alex, and took great pleasure in teaching, guiding, and sharing countless adventures with her beloved grandchildren. JoAnn was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She was known for her kind and gentle spirit, crafting, and love for making things happen and will be dearly missed by me and all who knew her.

Jo Ann is survived by husband of 58 years, Charles “Chuck” Troutt of Houston; son, Dennis Troutt and wife, Ashley of Friendswood; daughter, Karen DeLeon and husband, Cesar of Houston; nephew, Larry Campbell and wife, Kelly of Galveston; grandchildren, Carrie Nentwich, Justin Troutt, Travis Troutt, Kadyen Gatlin, Alexander Troutt; great-nephew, Ian Campbell; sister, Mary Raborn and husband, Gene of Magnolia; several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Edith Campbell; her brother, Harold Campbell.

Funeral services for Margaret “Jo Ann” Troutt were held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 3, 2025 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel with Dr. Bill Jones officiating. Visitation was held at 12:00 p.m. prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation at https://t2t.org/. Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com

The family wants to express my gratitude to all those who have offered love and support during this difficult time. JoAnn will forever hold a special place in our hearts, and her memory will live on through the lives she has touched. Rest in peace, JoAnn. You are deeply missed. Thank you to everyone on staff.