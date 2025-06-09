Dr. McCall Appointed to New Position by Governor Abbott

By Katie Bradshaw

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott has appointed John A. McCall Jr., O.D., to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission for a term that will run through February 1, 2031. McCall, an experienced optometrist, business leader, and former public official, brings a wide-ranging professional background to the agency responsible for managing and conserving Texas’s natural and cultural resources.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission oversees the preservation of the state’s natural landscapes, outdoor recreational programs, and wildlife populations. It plays a critical role in providing hunting, fishing, and outdoor opportunities for Texans and visitors while ensuring these resources are available for future generations. McCall’s appointment aligns with Governor Abbott’s continued focus on appointing experienced leaders to guide state agencies.

McCall is a founding member of Vision Source LP, a large network of independent optometrists. He is also a surgeon at Logansport Surgical Center. Additionally, McCall owns and operates Crockett Eye Clinic, further solidifying his footprint in both health care and entrepreneurship.

McCall has a long history of leadership and public service. He will soon be wrapping up a six-year term as a member of the University of Houston (UH) System Board of Regents, where he was recognized as Outstanding Alumni of the Year. He has also served as a city councilman and as the mayor of Crockett, giving him hands-on experience in public governance and community development.

His contributions to the optometry profession are equally distinguished. McCall currently serves as the president of the American Academy of Optometric Medicine and Surgery. He is also a former president of the American Optometric Association and the Texas Optometric Association. Over the course of his career, he has been honored with awards such as Young O.D. of the Year, O.D. of the Year, and the Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Optometric Association.

McCall earned both his Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Optometry degrees from the University of Houston, where he continues to maintain strong ties.

Alongside McCall’s appointment, Governor Abbott also named Paul Foster of El Paso as chair of the commission. Foster is the founder and CEO of Franklin Mountain Investments and has served on the commission since 2021. He has held multiple board positions across state and national organizations, including the University of Texas System Board of Regents, the Texas Economic Development Corporation, and the El Paso Branch of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank.

Together, Foster and McCall are expected to help lead the Commission in addressing conservation challenges, expanding access to outdoor recreation, and maintaining Texas’s legacy of environmental stewardship. McCall’s combination of medical expertise, business acumen, and public service positions him to be an influential voice on the Commission.