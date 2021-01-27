Crockett AD Rides Off into the Sunset

Thompson Calls It a Day After 40 Years

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Forty years ago, Ronald Reagan was president, disco still ruled the airwaves and Jimmy Thompson began his coaching career. On Monday night, however, Coach Thompson submitted his resignation to the Crockett ISD Board of Trustees and it was accepted.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, the Crockett AD sat down with area media outlets to discuss his decision and to reflect back on his career.

Thompson said his resignation was effective immediately, adding, “It just seems like the right time. In a poker sense, you have to know when to hold ‘em and know when to fold ‘em. It’s time.”

He said he had been in the coaching profession for 40 years with the last 6.5 years in Crockett as the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach where he posted a record of 53-32. Overall, Thompson was a head football coach for 32 years. During that time, he posted a record of 248-126-1 with one state championship.

Thompson picked up the state championship when he led the Garrison Bulldogs to the title in 2003. He also guided Garrison to the title game in 2001, but came up just short.

“Here, we were in the playoffs six out of seven years. We didn’t win any district championships but playoff-wise, the first year we got beat in the third round. The second year we got beat in the fourth round. The third year was when Arp beat us in the third round in Westwood. It was on a last second field goal. The guy couldn’t make an extra point but could kick a 35-yard field goal!” Thompson laughed.

He added, “The fourth year we didn’t make the playoffs. That was a bad year. The next year we got beat in the first round and the last two years we have lost in the second round.”

Changing gears somewhat, Thompson was asked to describe what it was like to coach in the age of COVID-19.

“It’s a constant struggle. You practice all week and then Thursday somebody gets quarantined and you don’t have them. I have been a head coach 32 years and this was the strangest year, as far as those type of things. The uncertainty will just drive you nuts! On the positive side, it makes you more flexible! Since you don’t know who you will have, you better get ready to play those you do have. It’s the next man up mentality. You have to have that,” he said.

Looking back to last year’s Bi-District game against the Anahuac Panthers, the coach recalled how he had lost a starting running back (Keshun Easterling) and the team’s starting kicker (Antonio Cruz) on the Thursday before the Friday playoff.

Thompson said they managed to find another kicker and a running back and added, “I thought we played our best ballgame of the year against Anahuac. We did it without Keshun and Antonio and a couple of other kids who were quarantined. Other kids got the opportunity and they stepped up. That’s what you have to do in sports and really what you have to do in life. When you get an opportunity, step up and take advantage of it.”

Asked if any other game stood out in his mind during his tenure with Crockett, Thompson recalled his second year at the helm when the Bulldogs took on the Franklin Lions in the Regional Finals.

“We got down 41-9 in the second quarter and then we came all the way back to make it 48-44 – just the way our kids kept coming back and coming back. Before I came here, I had heard Crockett had a reputation of: if you get ahead of them, they quit. Well, I’m here to tell you theses kids never quit that night and they had every opportunity to do so. We had Case (Robinson), AJ (Phillips) and Lucky (Daniels) out there on the field and even though we wound up getting beat, the way our kids kept competing was certainly a highlight to me,” he explained.

As far as his retirement plans, Thompson said he hadn’t really made any as of yet but added, “I believe the Good Lord puts us all where we’re supposed to be. I think He put me in Crockett, Texas for a reason. I think he put me in Garrison, Texas for a reason along with Mount Pleasant, Cleveland, Ganado and all the other places I’ve been. You sit around and try and decide what is best for you, but I think ultimately God decides that and we don’t know it. We think we’re making those decisions but he is. And, he’s doing what is best for us. So – whatever happens, happens.”

As our conversation drew to a close, Thompson said, “I appreciate my time here. It has been really, really good. I have had some great kids to work with and they’re the type who you just really enjoy being around. That’s what coaching is all about. If you don’t enjoy being around the kids, coaching isn’t much fun.”

In regard to Thompson’s departure, Crockett ISD Superintendent John Emerich said, “We would like to thank Coach Thompson. He has done a great job and I have had the privilege to get to know him during my time here. I know he truly has a heart for kids and that has been evident in his actions. We want to wish him all the best. He felt it was time and obviously we are going to honor that. He has done a truly great job here.”

Concerning his replacement, Emerich said the position has been posted and the district is accepting applications. We hope to find someone soon. I know there will be a lot of interest. I have already had about 50 people like or retweet the message I put out on Twitter. In fact, we have already received a few applications.”

Coach Gary Grubs has been named as the Interim Athletic Director until a permanent replacement for Coach Thompson can be found.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com