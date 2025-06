BREAKING NEWS — Dr. Ianthia Fisher has won another term as Crockett Mayor after the final results of the election are in.

FINAL VOTE TALLY: (Early voting, mail in, and Election Day)

Total votes counted: 989

Ianthia Fisher: 669, 68%

Joni Clonts: 320, 32%

