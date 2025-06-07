Crockett Mayoral Race Decided Saturday

Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Voters in Crockett will return to the polls this Saturday, June 8, to decide the city’s next mayor in a runoff election between incumbent Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher and challenger Joni Clonts.

The runoff was triggered after the May 3 general election failed to produce a candidate with a majority of the vote. Fisher led with 531 votes, followed by Clonts with 335 and candidate James with 208. With no one receiving more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters advanced to the runoff.

Election Day voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Houston County Senior Citizen’s Center, located at 716 Wells St. in Crockett. All city precincts will vote at this single location.

For those who wish to cast their ballot early, early voting remains open Thursday at the same site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters are reminded to bring a valid photo ID and are encouraged to participate in deciding the leadership that will help shape Crockett’s future.

