Three Arrested in Late-Night Traffic Stop on Drug and Weapons Charges

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – A late-night traffic stop in Houston County led to the arrest of three individuals found with multiple illegal substances, firearms, and thousands of dollars in cash, authorities confirmed Saturday.

According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Friday, May 23, Sgt. Zach Allen observed a vehicle run a stop sign at the intersection of Loop 304 and Highway 287 North in Crockett. Sgt. Allen initiated a traffic stop, which escalated into a full search of the vehicle after deputies suspected criminal activity.

Inside the vehicle, deputies discovered three separate bags of marijuana, THC-infused gummies, a THC vape pen, and a prescription bottle of Promethazine Hydrochloride — commonly referred to as “lean,” a codeine-based cough syrup often abused as a recreational drug. Two handguns, one 9mm and one .357-caliber, were also recovered from the vehicle, along with $5,310 in cash, believed to be connected to drug distribution.

The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested on the scene and transported to the Houston County Jail. They face multiple charges, including possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Their identities have not yet been released pending formal arraignment.

Sheriff Zak Benge praised the work of his deputy in a statement released over the weekend.

“This is a great example of proactive law enforcement by our patrol division,” said Benge. “Thanks to Sgt. Allen’s vigilance and quick response, we were able to remove dangerous drugs and illegal firearms from our streets.”

The case remains under investigation. Additional charges may be filed pending further forensic analysis of the evidence and review by the district attorney’s office.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]