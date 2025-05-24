Pemberton Honored with Key to City in Moving Retirement Ceremony

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett Civic Center was filled with applause, laughter, and a few tears Thursday, May 15, as community members gathered to honor William R. “Bill” Pemberton, the city’s longtime attorney, upon his retirement after more than three decades of service.

Family, friends, city and county officials, and members of local law enforcement filled the venue, paying tribute to a man many described as the backbone of Crockett’s legal guidance for generations.

Pemberton, who was appointed city attorney in 1988, has served under numerous city administrations with what Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher called “unmatched professionalism, wisdom, and integrity.”

During the event, Fisher read an official proclamation declaring May 15, 2025, as “William R. Pemberton Day” in Crockett and presented Pemberton with the Key to the City. The honor, she said, was a reflection of his lifelong dedication to justice and public service.

“Mr. Pemberton’s legacy of service, professionalism, and commitment to justice has left an indelible mark on the City of Crockett,” Fisher said, “setting a standard of excellence for generations to come.”

Pemberton’s legal career spans more than 50 years. A graduate of the University of Texas School of Law, he began his work in public service as the County Attorney for Bee County before opening his own firm, William R. Pemberton, P.C., in 1989. He has been admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court and multiple federal and state courts.

Despite the accolades, Pemberton kept his remarks brief and heartfelt, when asked by The Messenger how he was feeling about his retirement.

“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “I love the courtroom and will miss it most.”

Still, the veteran attorney hinted while he may be retiring, he is going to stay involved in the city and its goings-on.

“I’m not going anywhere — I’m staying right here,” he said.

The presence of so many from local law enforcement and city and county officials underscored the impact of Pemberton’s work, both professionally and personally. Known for his steady demeanor and sharp legal mind, he earned the trust of officials and citizens alike.

Pemberton, known to so many through his work for the city and private practice, sat quietly as a parade of well-wishers came by to thank him for this, remind him of that — wish him well. A specially made cake in the shape of law books was cut and enjoyed by all.

Crockett City Council voted to name former Houston County District Attorney Donna Kaspar to fill the role following Pemberton’s retirement.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]