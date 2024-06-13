Mary Allen Museum March Gladness

By Dr. Thelma J. Douglass, President, Mary Allen Museum

Special to The Messenger

HOUSTON COUNTY – Recently, March Gladness brought many tourists into the city through the Camp Street Blues Jam Festival. Robin Org orchestrated the City of Crockett hostng the Blues and Music Festival. This was a celebration of the arts, to include music, dance, and art. Several venues hosted a variety of performances and exhibits that celebrated the arts. The Mary Allen Museum included in the Community-wide event provided an Art Exhibition, Cultural Dance, and Jazz saxophonist. Several people toured the museum to witness the extraordinary display of artwork. Patrons purchased items from the diverse art collection.

Mary Allen Museum was graced by the presence of several artists: Lauren Ellzey Adams from Houston, Viktor Le Givens Ewing from Crockett, Davelyn Hays from Granbury, Kianna (Kay) Jones from Austin, and Melissa (Missy) Martinez from Cleburne,

The public voted on the best art display. Ms. Kiana (Kay) Jones, a contemporary artist

from Austin, won the best art display.

The heart of the festival pulsated with energy as various venues across the city opened their doors to a diverse array of performances and exhibits. Among the esteemed locations, the Mary Allen Museum’s Heritage House stood as a beacon of artistic brilliance, welcoming the community to immerse themselves in the beauty of creativity. One of the highlights of the festival was the mesmerizing performance by Ms. Stacey Allen, a renowned dance instructor whose artistry knows no bounds. With grace and precision, she unveiled a modern dance piece that transcended mere movement, weaving a narrative of emotion and expression. Her performance included the audience participation, transporting them into a realm where words falter, but movement speaks volumes. Through each fluid motion, Ms. Allen conveyed the essence of the human experience, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of witnessing her talent.

Mr. Bruce Middleton, a jazz saxophonist, took center stage, his instrument poised to enchant. With every note that resonated through the air, he painted a picture of serenity and soulfulness, inviting listeners on a journey of melodic bliss.

Beyond the music and dance, the Crockett Blues and Music Festival embodied the spirit of community and camaraderie. It served as a platorm for artists to share their talents, for people to connect with the arts, and for neighbors to come together in celebration of culture. The festival transcended barriers, uniting individuals from all walks of life under the universal language of creativity.

In the tapestry of life, moments like these are the threads that bind us together, weaving a rich tapestry of culture, creativity, unity and community. The Crockett Blues and Music Festival stands as an example to the enduring power of the arts to uplift, inspire, and unite us all.