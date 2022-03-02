Early Voting Totals for Houston and Anderson Counties

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Before Election Day on Tuesday, March 1, early voting numbers were tabulated by the Texas Secretary of State for all 254 counties.

The statewide totals showed there are 17,183,996 registered voters in Texas. A total of 627,433 voters cast their ballots in the Democratic primary while 1,023,734 voters cast their ballots in the Republican primary.

That gave a grand total of 1,651,167 ballots cast in early voting or approximately 9.61% of registered voters.

Compared to the early voting totals of 2020, there were 16,211,198 registered voters at the time. A total of 1,001,529 voters cast their ballots in the Democratic primary while 1,079,155 cast their ballots in the Republican primary.

The grand total showed 2,080,684 ballots were cast in the early voting period or approximately 12.83% of registered voters.

Closer to home in Houston County, the numbers revealed:

Total registered voters: 13,282

1,216 (9.5%) voters cast their ballots in Houston County between Feb. 14 and Feb. 25

145 mail-in ballots were received along with four provisional ballots.

1,361 total ballots were cast in early voting this year or approximately 10.22%

For comparison, early voting turnout was 18.59% for the 2020 primary (13,200 registered voters, 2,447 ballots cast in early voting)

In the Houston County Democratic primary, there were 227 in-person early voting ballots cast and 93 mail-in ballots received for a total 320 ballots cast or 2.41% of registered voters.

In the Houston County Republican primary, there were 989 in person early voting ballots cast and 52 mail-in ballots received for a total of 1,041 ballots cast or 7.81% of registered voters.

In Anderson County:

Total registered voters: 29,128 registered voters

4,246 (14.57%) voters cast their ballots in person between Feb. 14 and Feb. 25.

616 voted by mail

4,862 total ballots were cast in early voting this year or approximately 16.7%.

For comparison, early voting turnout was 17.99% for the 2020 primary (28,124 registered voters, 5,062 ballots cast in early voting)

In the Anderson County Democratic primary, there were 493 in-person early voting ballots cast and 80 mail-in ballots received for a total 573 ballots or 1.97% of registered voters.

In the Anderson County Republican primary, there were 3,753 in person early voting ballots cast and 43 mail-in ballots received for a total of 3,796 ballots cast or 7.81% of registered voters.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.